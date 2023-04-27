Contentious, leave it to Parliament: Government

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Terming same-sex marriage a “very complex subject having a profound social impact”, the Centre today urged the Supreme Court to leave it Parliament to deal with the contentious issue.

On day five of the hearing on petitions seeking legal recognition to same-sex marriage in India, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that the legislative policy in India had traditionally been to recognise a ‘conventional man’ and a ‘conventional woman’ for the purpose of marriage.

“The real question is who would take a call as to what constitutes a marriage between a particular class of people…. The only constitutionally permissible solution would be to wait for Parliament to deal with it,” Mehta submitted before the Bench, which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice SR Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha. The SC will resume the hearing tomorrow.

Quoting Justice Cardozo on judicial restraint and discipline, Mehta said, “The judge, even when he is free, is still not wholly free. He is not to innovate at pleasure.” The question of granting members of the LGBTQIA++ persons an equal right to marry, and subsequently, regulating such marriages and related issues should be left to the wisdom of the legislature, he said, reminding the Bench that it was dealing with a “very complex subject having a profound social impact”.

“All Indian laws define ‘man’ and ‘woman’ in the conventional sense. When this is being debated for the first time, should it not go first to Parliament or state legislatures? There is no value judgment or stigma attached. Parliament has accepted their rights of choice, sexual preference, autonomy and privacy. The limited question here is whether the right to marry, as a social institution, can be prayed for by way of judicial adjudication,” Mehta submitted.

Contending that the judiciary was ill-equipped to deal with the ‘varieties of situations’ that would arise as a consequence declaring marriage equality, he said, “Only the Parliament or state legislatures can envision the situations that may arise and provide for their regulation. It would be impossible for the court to conceive of all situations.”

As Mehta cited the US Supreme Court verdicts to emphasise that judges should not make laws, the Bench said it’s a well-settled principle that “judges don’t legislate” and asked him not to cite the US verdict in the Dobbs case, denying constitutional right to abortion. India has moved far beyond recognising the rights of women, the CJI said.