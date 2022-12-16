Convict in Godhra train burning case granted bail after 17 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday granted bail to a convict serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train coach burning case, noting he had been in jail for 17 years.

The incident Faruk was convicted of throwing stones at the S6 coach of Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, preventing passengers from coming out when the fire broke out. Fifty-nine persons, including women and children, were killed in the incident, which triggered riots in Gujarat.

Fifty-nine persons, including women and children, were killed in the incident.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud granted bail to Faruk, who was convicted of throwing stones at the S6 coach of Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, preventing passengers from coming out when the fire broke out. The incident had triggered riots in Gujarat.

On behalf of the Gujarat Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the bail plea, saying the offence he was convicted of was the “most heinous”.

“Usually stone-throwing is an offence of minor nature. However, in this case, the train coach was bolted and stones were pelted to ensure passengers do not come out. Stones were thrown at fire tenders also,” Mehta said.

The Gujarat High Court had dismissed his appeal on October 9, 2017. Faruk had sought bail on the ground that he has been in custody since 2004 and has undergone imprisonment for 17 years.

In its October 2017 judgment, the HC had commuted to life imprisonment the death sentence awarded to 11 convicts in the Godhra train burning case.

#DY Chandrachud #supreme court