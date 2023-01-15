Convicted of murder bid, MP disqualified

PTI

New Delhi, January 14

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notification disqualifying Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory.

As per the notification issued on Friday, Faizal stands disqualified from the membership of the Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction by a sessions court in Kavaratti.

The decision was taken under the provisions of Article 102 (l) (e) of the Constitution read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.