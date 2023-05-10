Cop, his wife and 2 children killed as their car collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

PTI

Korba, May 10

A police sub-inspector, his wife and their two children were killed after their car collided head-on with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, an official said.

The accident took place at around 4 am near Madanpur check post on National Highway No 130 under Morga police post limits, when the couple and their children were heading towards Bilaspur from Ambikapur in Suruguja district, he said.

The car collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Sub-inspector (SI) Manoj Tirkey (40), his wife, their son and daughter died on the spot, the official said.

Tirkey was posted as SI at Jagdalpur in Bastar district. His family hailed from Ambikapur, he said.

The truck was impounded and efforts are on to trace its driver, who fled from the spot, the official said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident.

"He instructed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the family of the victims," an official statement said.

A case was registered against the truck driver under relevant provisions and a probe was on into the incident, the police said.