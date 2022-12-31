Cops keep vigil in major cities on first New Year eve sans Covid curbs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

Cops in major cities across the country were in watch mode on the first New Year eve being celebrated without Covid 19 restrictions in your three years since the Covid 19 outbreak.

In 2021, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had extended curbs on social and cultural gatherings till January 1, 2022, making New Year a muted affair.

But today there were no restrictions with traffic snarls marking the revelry and spirit.

Delhi Police deployed nearly 18,000 personnel today to ensure law and order on New Year eve as revellers thronged City roads in a mode of celebration.

The cops also stood guard at 125 locations known for drunken driving.

There were barricades all over the city to check drunk drivers and vehicle entry into central Delhi’s Connaught Place was restricted beyond 8 pm.

In Mumbai, nearly 10,000 police personnel were on duty apart from 1,500 police officers who kept a watch.

Additional deployments have happened in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow and Ayodhya.

In Rajasthan also the cops were on duty across cities as the tourism sector revived to highest levels since Covid outbreak and tourism hubs jam packed.

Today is the first New Year being marked without any major Covid controls and social-distancing norms.