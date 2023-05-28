 ‘Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people’: Rahul on police detaining wrestlers : The Tribune India

‘Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people’: Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

Congress seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of wrestlers

‘Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people’: Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

Security personnel detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 28

The Opposition on Sunday attacked the Modi government over the detention of protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police as former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said with the “coronation” over, the “arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people” on the streets.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government over the “forcible” removal and “manhandling” of wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar as they were trying to march towards Parliament, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the “arrogance” of the BJP government has increased so much that it is “mercilessly trampling” upon the voices of our women sportspersons under its boots.

The party sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations of the wrestlers.

The strong attack by the opposition party leaders came after the Delhi Police detained ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.

The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the police detention of wrestlers. “Such treatment to the sportsperson who brought laurels to the country is grossly wrong and condemnable,” he said.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the way the Delhi Police “manhandled” Malik, Phogat and other wrestlers.

“It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by police. I stand by our wrestlers,” she said.

The Left parties also hit out at the central government over the police action against the protesting wrestlers.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said the salutations to the Sengol came at the cost of “beatings to wrestlers”.

CPI (M-L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, “Massive crackdown is going on in Delhi on women wrestlers and other citizens assembling for the Mahila Samman Panchayat even as the inauguration of the new Parliament building resembles the coronation of a king. Brutal assault on democracy and the constitutional spirit and vision.”

Rahul Gandhi, in an apparent reference to the inauguration of the new Parliament building, said in a tweet in Hindi, “The coronation is over—the arrogant king is crushing the voice of the public on the streets!”

Along with his tweet, he tagged a video montage of the police detaining the champion wresters.

Attacking the government in a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said the medals on the chest of the players are the “pride of our country”.

“With those medals, due to the hard work of the sportspersons, the honour of the country increases. The arrogance of the BJP government has increased so much that the it is mercilessly trampling the voices of our women players under its boots. This is totally wrong,” the Congress general secretary said.

The whole country is watching the “arrogance” of the government and its injustice, she said.

Slamming the Modi government, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, “Today, when the Prime Minister was inaugurating the new Parliament house and giving a discourse on democracy, the daughters who brought laurels to the country by winning medals were being detained just a short distance away from Parliament.” “This is shameful and shows the real face of Modi government,” Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took a swipe at the new Parliament inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, “When a dictator was carrying out his raj tilak, women were being dragged. Delhi was converted into a cantonment. You will follow ‘raj dharam’ if you throw out Singh.” “It is a black day. History is witness that a prime minister was thinking himself to be king, Parliament was inaugurated while women were dishonoured nearby and he remained blindfolded,” Shrinate said.

She accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to save Brij Bhushan Singh.

Mahila Congress chief Netta D’Souza alleged that the BJP has lived up to its “tradition” of atrocities on women.

“Women had flags in their hands, the national flags were insulted. Action should be taken against police personnel for insulting the national flag,” she said.

In a dig at the Modi government over the detention of wrestlers, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said “down with dictatorship”.

Earlier, chaotic scenes were witnessed at Jantar Mantar as wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat, her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi tried to breach the barricades.

The police had warned the wrestlers not to move towards Parliament but they went ahead, leading to the scuffle.

The police dragged and lifted them into buses along with several other wrestlers and their supporters.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

3
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

4
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

5
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

6
Nation

Repeal ordinance or it'll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

7
Nation

Alcoholic soldiers eligible for invalid pension: Armed Forces Tribunal

8
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

9
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

10
Punjab

SAD, SGPC flay I&B Ministry's move to 'stop' Punjabi bulletins from Delhi, Chandigarh centres

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Protesters were trying to move towards the new Parliament bu...

Rain delays toss in IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

Rain delays toss in IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

As per rules, if IPL final is affected by rains or washed ou...

Fresh clashes break out in Manipur; 2 killed, 12 injured in firing

Fresh clashes break out in Manipur; 2 killed, 12 injured in firing

Clashes began after army commenced combing operations to de-...

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot