Corruption probe: CBI takes ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai jail

Mumbai, April 6
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said.
Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest, the official said.
Deshmukh had earlier approached the Bombay High Court challenging a special court order allowing the CBI to take him into custody in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against him.
Deshmukh, in his petition filed through advocate Aniket Nikam on Monday, had also challenged the application filed by the CBI seeking his custody.
The senior NCP leader’s plea is listed for hearing before a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo says give our party one chance and we will show what development means
AAP's 'Mission Himachal' begins with roadshow in Mandi; BJP ...
Police question PTC TV MD following complaint lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation
The victim ran a sports club
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found at neighbour's terrace
A woman notices the body on her terrace at around 5 am as sh...