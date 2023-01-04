Could've used harsher words than 'epicentre of terror' for Pakistan: EAM S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said he could have used “much harsher words than epicentre” for Pakistan for its role in promoting cross-border terrorism.

‘China violated pacts’ China did not observe pacts with India on border issues & that was behind the“tense situation” between the two neighbours, Jaishankar said as he explained how Beijing tried to “unilaterally alter LAC”

He met the DG of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna & discussed several issues, including the Ukraine conflict Attacked Parliament …this is a country which has attacked Parliament… Mumbai, sends terrorists across the border every day. S Jaishankar, EAM

The minister also denied that India was an ally of Russia. “We are an independent country. We do not define ourselves or perceive ourselves in alliance terms. That’s very much a western terminology. It’s not a term that we use,” the minister said in an interview with Austria’s national broadcaster ORF on if the word he had used wasn’t harsh.

On Pakistan, he said, “I could use much harsher words than epicentre…this is a country which has attacked Parliament…the city of Mumbai, which went after hotels and foreign tourists, which every day sends terrorists across the border. If terrorist camps operate in broad daylight in cities, can you really tell me that the Pakistani state doesn’t know what’s going on, especially if they’re being trained in military-level combat tactics? I like to believe they have control over their territory.”

“So, when we speak about judgments and principles, why don’t I hear sharp European condemnation of these practices, which have been going on for multiple decades,” he wanted to know.

Pressed on the moral question of one big country (Russia) invading its neighbour (Ukraine), Jaishankar said he could give many instances of countries who have violated the sovereignty of another country. “If I were to ask where Europe stood on a lot of those, I’m afraid I would get a long silence,” he responded.

When told Europe decreased its imports from Russia gradually so that people don’t freeze to death while India increased its imports five times, he pointed out, “If at Euros 60,000 per capita income, you are so caring about your population, I have a population at $2,000. I also need energy. I am not in a position to pay high prices. And, what Europe is also doing is moving into the Middle East, diverting production and raising prices. So European action is actually putting pressure on the global oil markets and my imports as well.”

The minister described India’s relationship with Russia as built in a period when western democracies used to arm “a military dictatorship called Pakistan” and deny India defensive weapons.

