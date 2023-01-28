Counsel ‘decourted’ for wearing jeans in Gauhati High Court

Guwahati, January 28
A senior counsel was ‘decourted’ from Gauhati High Court on Friday for wearing jeans to a hearing and the case has been adjourned for a week.
Justice Kalyan Rai Surana called in the police to decourt the counsel, B K Mahajan and asked that the matter be brought to the notice of the chief justice, registrar general and bar council.
“Matter stands adjourned today as Mr. B.K. Mahajan, learned counsel for the petitioner is attired in jeans pants. Therefore, the Court had to call for the police personnel to decourt him outside the High Court campus,” the order said.
It also said that the order be brought to the notice of the chief justice as well as the registrar general.
“The matter be also brought to the notice of Bar Councils of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh,” Justice Surana added.
The matter, an anticipatory bail plea, will now come up for hearing after a week.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena
The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...
‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena
People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'
Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31
Day after being suspended for 'security lapse', Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...