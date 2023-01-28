Counsel ‘decourted’ for wearing jeans in Gauhati High Court

PTI

Guwahati, January 28

A senior counsel was ‘decourted’ from Gauhati High Court on Friday for wearing jeans to a hearing and the case has been adjourned for a week.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana called in the police to decourt the counsel, B K Mahajan and asked that the matter be brought to the notice of the chief justice, registrar general and bar council.

“Matter stands adjourned today as Mr. B.K. Mahajan, learned counsel for the petitioner is attired in jeans pants. Therefore, the Court had to call for the police personnel to decourt him outside the High Court campus,” the order said.

It also said that the order be brought to the notice of the chief justice as well as the registrar general.

“The matter be also brought to the notice of Bar Councils of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh,” Justice Surana added.

The matter, an anticipatory bail plea, will now come up for hearing after a week.