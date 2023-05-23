‘Count us out’: TMC to boycott new Parliament inauguration

New Delhi, May 23
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said it will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament buildingon May 28.
Expressing objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new complex, TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O Brien said “count the TMC out of the event”.
“Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” Derek announced on Twitter at a time when the Congress led opposition has been upping the ante on PM over inauguration of the new complex and demanding that President do the honours instead.
