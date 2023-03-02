BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

The counting of votes for Assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland has begun. BJP gained in Tripura and Nagaland in early trends. In Meghalaya, the BJPs estranged ally Conrad Sangma's NPP is leading.

Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and a hung Assembly in Meghalaya. CM Conrad Sangma-led NPP is predicted to emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya.

Tripura: BJP ahead in 13 assembly seats, Left-Cong in 6

The ruling BJP was ahead in 13 assembly seats in Tripura, as counting was underway for 60 constituencies.

The Congress and its partner CPI(M) were leading in three seats each, while the Tipra Motha was also ahead in five seats, it said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha was leading in the Town Bardowali seat over his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 344 votes.

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman was ahead of BJP's Papia Dutta by 1,670 votes.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee was trailing by over 300 votes in the Banamalipur seat as Congress candidate Gopal Roy took a lead.

In the Khayerpur seat, CPI(M)'s Pabitra Kar was leading by around 3,000 votes over assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty of the BJP.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury was leading by 660 votes against BJP's incumbent MLA Sankar Roy in the Sabroom constituency.

NPP ahead in 3 seats, TMC leads in 2 in Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party or NPP is slightly ahead of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. The ruling NPP in Meghalaya was leading in three seats each, while the opposition TMC was ahead in two as counting began for the 59 assembly constituencies in the Northeastern state.

The GNC and the UDP were also ahead in one seat each, the EC said. Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

As exit polls predicted a hung assembly, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday night, fuelling speculations of a post-poll tie-up.

Early trends indicate NDPP-BJP marching to power in Nagaland

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance seems to be marching ahead to power in Nagaland as per early trends of the state Assembly elections. The trends in television channels indicate that the NDPP-BJP was ahead in more than 40 seats while the NPF had taken an early lead in six seats.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP had a pre-poll alliance and contested the elections on a 40:20 seat sharing basis. Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested 23 seats Most exit polls had predicted that the NDDP-BJP alliance would return to power in Nagaland.