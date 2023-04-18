Country needs educated ‘king’: Kejri’s dig at PM

New Delhi, April 17
In an apparent attack on PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said India was being run by a “Class 4-pass king who was arrogant and corrupt” and stressed that the country needed an “educated king”.
Addressing a special session of the Assembly, Kejriwal, without naming PM Modi, alleged the “illiterate king got a fake degree” and fined those who raised questions.
He claimed on the contrary, there was an educated CM who had been taking decisions in favour of the people of his state. “People need to make sure that their king is well educated. If the kingdom is suffering due to high inflation and unemployment, it is because of incompetent rulers who gave all resources in the hands of a chosen few,” he alleged.
