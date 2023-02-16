PM Modi says present government has given tribals a pride of place

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudghury

New Delhi, February 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the pride of place accorded to tribal communities by the present regime was never seen in the past.

“When I gift something to premiers of foreign countries, I always try to ensure that something manufactured by our trial brothers and sisters is included in the gifts,” Modi said.

“India now showcases its tribal traditions on various global platforms. We tell the world that you must see the lifestyle of our tribal communities and learn from them if you want to put an end to problems such as global warming and climate change”, Modi said.

“When people talk about sustainable development, we tell people that the world has to learn a lot from our tribal communities. They can offer valuable lessons about how one can live off nature and conserve it at the same time”, Modi said.

The PM – who was speaking after inaugurating the Aadi Mahotsav, the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi – said welfare of tribals was a “matter of personal relationship and emotions” him.

He said when he was not in politics and used to work as a social worker, he used to visit tribal communities in various states across the country. Having spent a lot of time with tribals, he could see from a close quarter their practices and traditions, the Prime Minister said and added that he lived those traditions and learnt a lot from his experience.

An important part of his life was dedicated for serving tribals living in eastern part of Gujarat, Modi said. The area in Gujarat stretching from Umargam to Ambaji was a tribal belt, he said.

“Lifestyle of Adivasis taught me a lot about the county, our heritage and traditions. When I am in the midst of tribals I feel home, I feel I am one among you”, Modi said.

Reflecting on this year’s Budget, Modi said the PM Visvakarma Yojna has been introduced for traditional craftsmen to provide them financial assistance and support them in marketing their products.

“Tribal children, be they in any corner of the country, their education and their future is my priority”, Modi said. He said the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools has gone up by five times during last eight years (from 80 schools in 2014 to 500 in 2022). More than 400 schools have already started functioning catering to about one lakh children, he said.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, the PM said the leadership of the country is in the hands of a tribal woman who is making India proud at the highest office.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was among the dignitaries present at the event that will showcase the diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls. Around 1,000 tribal artisans are participating in the “Mahotsav”.

#narendra modi