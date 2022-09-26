Couple in Moradabad dupes people of over Rs 1.6 crore using fake matrimonial profiles, arrested

ANI

Moradabad, September 26

A couple was arrested here for allegedly duping 35 people of over Rs 1.6 crore by making fake matrimonial profiles.

The Civil Lines Police Station and the Cyber Cell team arrested the couple. While the man is from Jharkhand, his wife hails from Bihar.

During a press conference, Civil Lines Circle Officer DSP Anup Kumar Yadav said, "A complaint was received at the Moradabad Civil Lines Police Station by a Colonel that a person duped around Rs 27 lakh from his daughter on the pretext of marriage. Following this, an investigation team was formed with Civil Lines Police Station and the Cyber Cell team and two people were arrested. They will be presented before the court."

According to police, Bablu Kumar and Pooja Kumari duped around 35 people in the last one-and-a-half years and made around Rs 1,63,83,000 so far. They used to create impressive profiles on matrimonial sites with nice pictures, and once anyone came in their contact, they would ask them for money.

#Jharkhand