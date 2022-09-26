Couple in Moradabad dupes people of over Rs 1.6 crore using fake matrimonial profiles, arrested

ANI
Moradabad, September 26
A couple was arrested here for allegedly duping 35 people of over Rs 1.6 crore by making fake matrimonial profiles.
The Civil Lines Police Station and the Cyber Cell team arrested the couple. While the man is from Jharkhand, his wife hails from Bihar.
During a press conference, Civil Lines Circle Officer DSP Anup Kumar Yadav said, "A complaint was received at the Moradabad Civil Lines Police Station by a Colonel that a person duped around Rs 27 lakh from his daughter on the pretext of marriage. Following this, an investigation team was formed with Civil Lines Police Station and the Cyber Cell team and two people were arrested. They will be presented before the court."
According to police, Bablu Kumar and Pooja Kumari duped around 35 people in the last one-and-a-half years and made around Rs 1,63,83,000 so far. They used to create impressive profiles on matrimonial sites with nice pictures, and once anyone came in their contact, they would ask them for money.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...