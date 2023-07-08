Couple killed, 3 of family injured in car accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, July 8
A couple was killed while three others were injured after their car crashed into a tree here on Saturday, police said.
The accident happened near Bihari village on Falavda road, killing Surender (60) and his wife Kusum (58), SHO Mukesh Kumar said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the injured family members were shifted to a hospital in serious condition, the SHO added.
