Couple who arrived in Goa to celebrate Valentine’s Day drowns in sea

Panaji, February 15
A man and his woman partner who had come to Goa to celebrate Valentine's Day drowned in the Arabian Sea near a beach, police said on Wednesday.
Vibhu Sharma (27), who worked with a private firm in Mumbai, and Supriya Dubey (26), employed in Bengaluru, ventured into the waters near the Palolem beach in Canacona taluka of South Goa district for a swim after dinner on Monday night, they said.
The woman’s body was found at around 7am on Tuesday at the Ourem beach stretch near Palolem. Her partner’s body was later found at a short distance from that place in the afternoon, a senior official from Canacona police station said.
The statement of a staff member of a hotel, where the two had checked-in, has been recorded. The staffer said the two had dinner and drinks before venturing into the sea, the official said.
The police ruled out foul play.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...