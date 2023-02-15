 Couple who arrived in Goa to celebrate Valentine’s Day drowns in sea : The Tribune India

Couple who arrived in Goa to celebrate Valentine’s Day drowns in sea

Vibhu Sharma and Supriya Dubey ventured into the waters near the Palolem beach in Canacona taluka of South Goa district for a swim after dinner on Monday night

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Panaji, February 15

A man and his woman partner who had come to Goa to celebrate Valentine's Day drowned in the Arabian Sea near a beach, police said on Wednesday.

Vibhu Sharma (27), who worked with a private firm in Mumbai, and Supriya Dubey (26), employed in Bengaluru, ventured into the waters near the Palolem beach in Canacona taluka of South Goa district for a swim after dinner on Monday night, they said.

The woman’s body was found at around 7am on Tuesday at the Ourem beach stretch near Palolem. Her partner’s body was later found at a short distance from that place in the afternoon, a senior official from Canacona police station said.

The statement of a staff member of a hotel, where the two had checked-in, has been recorded. The staffer said the two had dinner and drinks before venturing into the sea, the official said.

The police ruled out foul play. 

