Court allows Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's 'aide' to turn approver

PTI

New Delhi, November 16

In fresh trouble for Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, a city court today allowed the CBI’s plea to make businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused considered close to the AAP leader, an approver in the excise policy case.

Special Judge MK Nagpal passed the order while allowing pardon to Arora, sources said. Arora had told the court he was ready to make “true disclosure voluntarily” and expressed the desire to turn an approver.

The development comes days ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat and the polls to the Delhi MC where AAP and the BJP are locked in a bitter contest. The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Arora after the CBI did not oppose his petition.

The CBI, in its reply to the bail plea, had stated that Arora had disclosed certain facts which were vital for the investigation.

