Court extends Jacqueline’s interim bail

ANI

New Delhi, October 22

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

During the hearing on regular bail, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik noted that the reply on Jacqueline’s bail plea had been filed by the ED in the matter. However, the court deferred the matter for November 10 and extended the interim bail of Jacqueline.