Court issues arrest warrant against UP BJP MLA in 8-year-old case of rape

PTI

Sonbhadra, January 20

A court here has issued an arrest warrant against the BJP MLA from the Duddhi Assembly constituency in an eight-year-old case of rape involving a girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Rahul Mishra on Thursday issued the arrest warrant after the legislator, Ramdular, did not appear in court despite repeated summons.

The court issued directions that the MLA be arrested and produced in court on January 23.

Assistant district government counsel Satya Prakash Tripathi on Friday said a man from Myorpur area had on November 4, 2014, complained to the police that Ramdular, the husband of the then village head, had raped his sister repeatedly by threatening her.

The charge sheet was filed by the police after a thorough probe.

Tripathi said the court had repeatedly issued summons to Ramdular but he did not appear citing health reasons.