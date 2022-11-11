Court reserves order on Jacqueline's bail plea

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

A Delhi court on Friday rapped the Enforcement Directorate for adopting a pick-and-choose policy, and asked why the agency had not arrested actor Jacqueline Fernandez despite issuing a lookout circular (LOC) against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, reserved order for Friday on the bail plea of the actor after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for Fernandez as well as the ED.

On the ED’s submission that Fernandez can escape the country easily as she is not short of money, the court questioned why the actor was not arrested so far.