Court sends Sisodia to seven-day ED custody

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

A Delhi court on Friday sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 17 to facilitate his interrogation in the Delhi excise policy case.

Seeking Sisodia’s 10-day custody, the ED told Special Judge MK Nagpal that the senior AAP leader was “part of the money laundering nexus” and the agency wanted to unearth the modus operandi of the perpetrators and confront him with the other accused.

The anti-money laundering agency arrested Sisodia on Thursday evening after questioning him for eight hours in the Tihar Jail. He was earlier arrested on February 26 by the CBI in a corruption case related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He remained in CBI custody till March 6 and was later sent to judicial custody. Nagpal deferred the hearing on Sisodia’s bail plea to March 21 in view of paucity of time.