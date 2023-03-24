Court: Speech by MP has wide impact on public

PTI

Surat, March 23

The court in Gujarat’s Surat, which on Thursday sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case, noted that the seriousness of his crime increased because a speech delivered by a Member of Parliament had a “very wide impact on the public”. Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma observed that if the accused was given a lesser punishment, it would send out the wrong message to the public.

Rahul could have limited his speech to PM Narendra Modi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Anil Ambani, but he “intentionally” made a statement that hurt individuals with the Modi surname, the court said.

“The accused knew the impact his remarks would have on the public as the speech was delivered during an election campaign. The Congress leader knew how he would gain from his controversial remark,” it held.

The MP from Wayanad made the remark at a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

The court mentioned the criminal contempt proceedings initiated against Rahul by the SC in 2018 over his “chowkidaar chor hai” remark, and noted that the apex court had then asked him to remain “alert” in the future after he tendered an unconditional apology. Rahul had tendered an unconditional apology for wrongfully attributing to the apex court the “chowkidar chor hai” remark in its Rafale verdict.

The Surat court rejected the defence’s argument that electronic evidence produced by the complainant in the form of CDs and a pen drive containing the controversial speech might have been tampered with. “ mere allegation without any evidence cannot be accepted,” the court said.