Court team visits Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri temple complex, fails to do survey

Muslims protests against survey; mosque management committee moved district court seeking the appointment of a different court commissioner, other than the present one

Court team visits Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri temple complex, fails to do survey

Security personnel outside Gyanvapi Masjid, in Varanasi district. PTI file

PTI

Varanasi, May 7

A court commissioner’s team on Saturday visited the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple complex here and stayed there for over two hours but failed to conduct a videographic-survey of the mosque due to protest by Muslim men.

The Muslims protested against the survey even as the mosque management committee moved a Varanasi district court seeking the appointment of a different court commissioner, other than the present one, Ajay Kumar Mishra.

After hearing the plea this morning to change the court commissioner, Varanasi’s Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar reserved his order for May 9.

Court-appointed commissioner Mishra along with lawyers representing both the Hindu and Muslim sides went inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple complex. But, after spending nearly two hours inside the complex, they came out without accomplishing the task.

Vishnu Jain, a lawyer from the Hindu side who had gone inside the complex with the surveyor told reporters that Muslim men present in the mosque did not allow the team to enter the mosque area for its videography and survey as per the court’s order.

He alleged that the district administration did not help either the survey team do its job.

Jain said they would tell the court on May 9 about the matter and would ask for specific order to carry out the videography and survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Police earlier held a Muslim man raising religious slogans when the survey team was entering the mosque-temple complex and whisked him to a police station.

The videography and survey exercise is being done on the same court’s earlier order on a plea by Delhi-based women Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others seeking permission for performing daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located whose idols are located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

They had moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021 and had sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

The counsel for the mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid), Abhay Nath Yadav told reporters that the court had not given any order to do the videography inside the mosque but to do it till the ‘chabutra’ (courtyard) outside the barricading.

Yadav said, “The videography and survey started at around 4.00 pm Yesterday and the videography was done till the ‘chabutra’ on the western side of the mosque.

“After that, when the commissioner made an effort to go inside the mosque by getting its entrance door opened, I opposed it, pointing out that the court has not given any such order under which videography can be done inside the mosque,” he said.

“The court-appointed commissioner claimed he has the orders to open the locks and get videography done. But, the truth is that there is no such order like this, hence I raised questions on the impartiality of the court commissioner,” Yadav said.

Litigant friends of the Hindu side Vijay Shankar Rastogi said, “The court while hearing the plea seeking to change the court commissioner, has reserved its order.”

“The court-appointed commissioner is discharging his responsibility with honesty. An application was moved on behalf of the Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee to create hurdles for him, accusing him of colluding with petitioners,” he added.

Rastogi also said the survey will take place as the court has not put any kind of ban on it.

The court commissioner had on Friday conducted a videographic survey of some areas outside Gyanvapi Masjid in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

2
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

3
Chandigarh

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Ropar

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

6
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

7
Trending

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

8
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

9
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

10
Chandigarh

Prof Vivek Lal is PGI Director

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Tajinder Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: BJP leader moves High Court against arrest warrant; court allows urgent hearing

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

Bagga seeks stay on arrest warrant issued by Mohali court on...

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

AAP accuses BJP and its governments of protecting its 'goon'...

LPG price hiked by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places

LPG price hiked by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places

Second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices ...

CBI searches against Punjab AAP MLA over Rs 40-crore bank

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

Searches carried out at three properties of Amargarh MLA in ...

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

Amargarh legislator claims he is not involved in family busi...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank in Amritsar

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious in Amritsar village

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar hoteliers apprise Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh of issues hampering their biz

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Man drives car into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Ropar

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

4th Khelo India Youth Games launched in Panchkula

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Nawanshahr DC dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste management: Ludhiana's new MC Commissioner

Sex ratio at birth in Ludhiana down from 964 to 907, district ranks 17th in Punjab

Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema seeks suggestions for 'Janta Budget' from industrialists

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district