Court to decide on chargesheet against WFI chief on July 7

New Delhi, July 1
A Delhi court has posted for July 7 the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the city police that their probe was still in progress and a supplementary chargesheet was likely to be filed.
“However, since FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited, it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7,” the judge said.
The city police had filed a chargesheet in the case against Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15.
