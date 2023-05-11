Court to hear plea against film ban

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up on May 12 a petition filed by makers of the “The Kerala Story” challenging the West Bengal Government’s decision to ban the release of the film in the state.

“We are losing money every day and now there is another state which says it will do the same,” senior advocate Harish Salve told a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, seeking urgent listing of the petition.

“Okay… List it on Friday,” the CJI said, asking the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to the West Bengal Government. Salve said there was also a de facto ban on the film in Tamil Nadu.