Courts, not Parl alone, can decide on same-sex marriage: Petitioners

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 25

Petitioners seeking recognition to same-sex marriage on Tuesday contested the Centre’s position that Parliament alone was the appropriate forum to deal with the issue, saying constitutional courts could always intervene if fundamental rights were violated.

“When our rights are being violated, we have the right to come to this court,” senior counsel Menaka Guruswamy submitted before a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud which will continue with the hearing on Wednesday.

“My lords have been the North Star in many cases, pre the legislature walking the talk… We don’t ask for anything special today. We are only asking for a workable interpretation of the Special Marriage Act (SMA),” Guruswamy told the Bench, which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice SR Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha.

How hearing has progressed Day 1: SC indicates it will not go into personal laws governing marriages in communities

Day 2: SC contests Centre’s claim that same-sex relations are an urban-elitist concept

Day 3: SC questions rationale behind inviting objections under the Special Marriage Act, 1954

Day 4: Petitioners contest Centre’s stance that House alone can deal with the issue

The Bench, however, noted that it could not be disputed that Parliament had the powers to interfere with the issues raised by the petitioners as marriage and divorce fell in the Concurrent List of Seventh Schedule under the Constitution on which both Parliament and state Assemblies were entitled to legislate.

Highlighting that several Supreme Court verdicts had given protection to homosexual couples, Guruswamy said the top court must declare same-sex marriages valid under the SMA, 1954.

The Bench posed a number of questions to the petitioners on the intersection of the SMA and personal laws as it wanted clarity on potential issues that might arise if same-sex marriages were declared valid under the SMA.

“If we declare that man and woman in the SMA should be read as spouse, can we stop at that today? What happens when two Hindu women get married (under SMA) and one of them dies?... the surviving spouse will be left with nothing because under the Hindu law, there is a different line of succession for men and women,” the CJI pointed out.

Maintaining that declaring same-sex marriages valid was the first step, Guruswamy said many statutes would require fresh interpretation to make the declaration workable.

She said the SMA provisions insofar as they did not recognise same-sex marriages were unconstitutional as they violated Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution and in order to save them from unconstitutionality, such provisions must be read down to recognise same-sex marriages.