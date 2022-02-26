Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

New Delhi, February 25

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines for March as it has asked the states and the union territories (UTs) to consider further relaxation in curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious activities as well as night curfew hours in view of the substantial decline in the number of cases.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, however, also insisted on the implementation of a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry recently.

Bhalla emphasised that wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces should continue to be enforced. — TNS

In Delhi, all curbs to be lifted from Monday

Amid decline in Covid cases, the DDMA on Friday decided to withdraw all curbs, including night curfew, from February 28, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs2,000 to Rs500.

Schools in the capital will open completely in offline mode from April 1 with the DDMA giving its nod to end the hybrid mode of operation.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday. PTI

13,166 fresh cases

TOTAL DEATHS: 5,13,226

ACTIVE CASES: 1,34,235

302 deaths in 24 hours