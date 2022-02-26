Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

New Delhi, February 25
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines for March as it has asked the states and the union territories (UTs) to consider further relaxation in curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious activities as well as night curfew hours in view of the substantial decline in the number of cases.
In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, however, also insisted on the implementation of a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry recently.
Bhalla emphasised that wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces should continue to be enforced. — TNS
In Delhi, all curbs to be lifted from Monday
- Amid decline in Covid cases, the DDMA on Friday decided to withdraw all curbs, including night curfew, from February 28, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs2,000 to Rs500.
- Schools in the capital will open completely in offline mode from April 1 with the DDMA giving its nod to end the hybrid mode of operation.
- The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday. PTI
13,166 fresh cases
TOTAL DEATHS: 5,13,226
ACTIVE CASES: 1,34,235
302 deaths in 24 hours
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...