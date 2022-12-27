Covid mock drill at hospitals today

New Delhi, December 26

Hospitals and health facilities across the country will conduct a mock drill to test preparedness for any potential Covid-19 surge in the future, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to be personally present at the Central Government hospital in Safdarjung on Tuesday.

State health ministers are also likely to take part in the mock drills at their own respective levels, with district collectors tasked with monitoring the nationwide effort in which health facilities will map the availability of essential drugs, life-saving equipment, bed capacity, ambulance services, availability of healthcare professionals and parademical staff, to deal with any rise in Covid cases. Apart from that, Mandaviya on Monday engaged 100 leaders of the Indian Medical Association, asking them to prevent any infodemic in respect of Covid and refrain from indulging in any speculation.

“While it is important to be on the alert and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on Covid,” the minister said at the virtual meeting.

He said the Ministry of Health had been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management.

“I urge everyone to access and share only verified information,” the minister noted at the meeting where experts from all over the country joined. Terming doctors Covid ambassadors, Mandaviya enlisted their support to ensure that right information “flows as India braces for the future”.

“You have been our ambassadors during the country’s fight against Covid. I value your contribution and also salute the selfless dedication and service of other healthcare professionals. I urge you to be our partners to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of Covid and its prevention,” the minister said. He cautioned against complacency and urged adherence to the “test, track, treat and vaccinate” strategy.

India’s active cases rose marginally to 3,428 today, with 196 new cases over 24 hours as against 227 yesterday. — TNS

Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and is recovering, sources said. Sitharaman, 63, is in a private ward.

