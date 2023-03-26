Covid mock drill in hospitals on April 10, 11

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The Ministry of Health has issued an advisory to all states, informing them about a nationwide mock drill on April 10 and 11 in all private and government hospitals to ensure preparedness in the wake of Covid surge.

Clinical case management The Union Ministry of Health has already issued detailed guidelines for the management of co-infection of Covid with other seasonal epidemic-prone diseases

The states and UTs have been advised to disseminate these guidelines to all health facilities and healthcare workers in order to help in clinical case management

“lt would be useful to take stock of hospital preparedness, including drugs, beds, medical equipment, medical oxygen, capacity-building of human resource on existing guidelines as well as vaccination coverage in the wake of the Covid surge. To this effect, a nationwide mock drill is being planned on April 10 and 11,” an advisory by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and the Secretary, Health Research, Rajeev Bahl, reads.

The details of the drill will be communicated to the states at a virtual meeting on March 27.

The advisory said a gradual but sustained increase in the trajectory of Covid cases was being witnessed since mid-February. “As on date, most of the active cases are largely being reported by a few states like Kerala (26.4 per cent), Maharashtra (21.7 per cent), Gujarat (13.9 per cent), Karnataka (8.6 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (6.3 per cent). While the rate of hospitalisation and death remains low, largely because of the significant vaccination coverage by all states/UTs, this gradual rise in cases needs reinvigorated public health action to contain the surge,” it reads.

The advisory has asked the states and UTs to keep a close watch on the evolving aetiologies. The states have been told to avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, ensure masks are worn by doctors, paramedics and other healthcare workers as well as patients and their attendants and using handkerchief/tissue to cover the nose and mouth while sneezing/coughing in crowded and closed settings.