Covid norms eased for travellers from China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Amid declining Covid cases in the country, the Centre on Thursday relaxed travel norms for passengers from China and five other countries. However, the random testing of 2 per cent travellers will continue.

Updating the 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', the Health Ministry has dropped the existing requirements of pre-departure Covid testing and uploading of self-health declaration for international travellers coming from/via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.