Covid: Supreme Court allows hearing via video-conferencing

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday took note of the rising number of Covid cases in the country and said the Supreme Court was willing to hear lawyers via video-conferencing. PTI
Z+ security cover for Apni Party chief Bukhari
New Delhi: The Centre has sanctioned the highest Z+ category security cover to J&K politician and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, officials said. The security was based on threat perception, they said. TNS
Telangana BJP chief arrested in paper leak case
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested on Wednesday and was named the prime accused in a case of Class X exam question paper leak.
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...