Covid: Supreme Court allows hearing via video-conferencing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday took note of the rising number of Covid cases in the country and said the Supreme Court was willing to hear lawyers via video-conferencing. PTI

Z+ security cover for Apni Party chief Bukhari

New Delhi: The Centre has sanctioned the highest Z+ category security cover to J&K politician and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, officials said. The security was based on threat perception, they said. TNS

Telangana BJP chief arrested in paper leak case

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested on Wednesday and was named the prime accused in a case of Class X exam question paper leak.