Covid surge: WHO seeks more info from China

New Delhi, January 1
A team of the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week met with Chinese officials and asked for more information on the present Covid situation in the country. The team also offered support and expertise of the WHO.
Senior officials of China’s National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration briefed the WHO on the country’s evolving strategy and actions in the areas of epidemiology, monitoring of variants, vaccination, clinical care, communication and research. The team asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation and vaccinations delivered, especially to vulnerable people and those over 60 years old. The world body in a statement said, “WHO reiterated the importance of vaccination and boosters to protect against severe disease and death for people at higher risk.”
