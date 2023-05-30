CPI (M) extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in his fight against Centre's ordinance

New Delhi, May 30
The CPI (M) on Tuesday extended support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his fight against the Centre's ordinance.
CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met Kejriwal here.
Yechury said they would oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha. He also appealed to other parties to oppose it.
On Punjab and Delhi Congress leaders opposing support to Kejriwal, the Delhi CM said it was a fight against the Centre's ordinance. "It is not my fight. It is a fight to save democracy, Constitution and the country," said Kejriwal.
