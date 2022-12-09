CPI-M slams ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ for spending ‘18 days in Kerala, 2 in UP’; Cong hits back

PTI

New Delhi, September 12

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a “strange way to fight BJP-RSS”.

The remark prompted a strong response from the Congress which derided the Left as the "A team" of the BJP in the southern state.

The CPI(M) tweeted a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with text wondering if it was a "Bharat Jodo" or "Seat Jodo" campaign. "18 days in Kerala...2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS," read the text.

The photo also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size.

Responding to the tweet, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, said, "Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi."