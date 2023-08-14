CPI (ML) leader in Jharkhand beaten to death

Latehar, August 14
A CPI (ML) district committee member was beaten to death over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.
Nandev Singh (45) was killed allegedly by his relatives over a piece of land at Jalima village, around 130 km from state capital Ranchi, the police said.
Manika police station in-charge Bhan Pratap said, "The incident took place on Sunday. An investigation has been initiated. The accused will soon be arrested."
CPI(ML) member Ajay Yadav said Nandev was a district committee member of the party. "We demand immediate arrest of the accused," he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...