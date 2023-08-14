CPI (ML) leader in Jharkhand beaten to death

PTI

Latehar, August 14

A CPI (ML) district committee member was beaten to death over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

Nandev Singh (45) was killed allegedly by his relatives over a piece of land at Jalima village, around 130 km from state capital Ranchi, the police said.

Manika police station in-charge Bhan Pratap said, "The incident took place on Sunday. An investigation has been initiated. The accused will soon be arrested."

CPI(ML) member Ajay Yadav said Nandev was a district committee member of the party. "We demand immediate arrest of the accused," he said.

