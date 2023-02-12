‘CPM, Congress double-edged sword’: PM Modi makes poll pitch in Tripura

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and the CPM, saying the “two parties wrestle in Kerala and tango in Tripura” and were akin to a “double-edged sword”.

“Beware of the double-edged sword of the Congress and the CPM, which gave Tripura nothing but a culture of ‘chandas’ (donations) and misgovernance for decades. Those who wrestle in Kerala have struck a friendship in Tripura to revive the dark era of donations in the state,” the Prime Minister said, addressing his first election rallies in Tripura which votes on February 16.

Attacking the Tipra Motha of Pradyot Debbarma, contesting 42 of the state’s 60 seats, as a “vote-cutting party”, the PM said new outfits had emerged which sought their price in the upcoming elections.

Cautioning the people against new forces, the PM said the BJP government had transformed Tripura with the trinity of “Aawas-Arogya-Aay” (housing, health and income) in just five years.

He appealed to the people to re-elect the double-engine government in the state.

Wooing tribals (the Assembly has 20 seats reserved for STs), the PM said the Opposition was working to divide the STs, whereas the BJP was working honestly for their welfare and had deregulated bamboo for the markets. The PM also recalled it was late Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government that had formed a separate ST ministry.

The PM opened his rallies in Ambassa and Radhakishorepur today with the slogan “Phir ek baar double-engine Sarkar” and said decades of the CPM and Congress rule had pushed Tripura down on the development index, a trend that was now being reserved.

“Tripura is no longer known for violence and backwardness. It is known for development. Today, flags of various parties are visible here. This was unthinkable five years ago when hoisting a party flag was the exclusive prerogative of one outfit (read the CPM). The BJP has liberated Tripura of fear and violence,” the PM said, accusing the erstwhile CPM government of “looting” locals with donations.

The PM said that previously only Left cadre pocketed development scheme benefits and controlled police stations.

“Under the BJP, the rule of law has been restored,” the PM said, adding the BJP had deposited Rs 500 crore in bank accounts of 2.5 lakh farmer families of the state, built three lakh houses for the poor, constructed 5,000 km rural roads and became home to the country’s first bamboo park.

Physiotherapy akin to governance: PM

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday urged physiotherapists to develop virtual modes of consultation saying the online telemedicine facility can help in tragedies like the one caused by serial earthquakes in Turkey. He also compared the vocation with that of governance, saying both aim to bring succor and relief to a common man and ease their lives. He was addressing the 60th National Conference of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists via video-conferencing in Ahmedabad. TNS