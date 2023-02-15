CPM writes to CEC over Shah's 'secret' meeting with senior Tripura officials

New Delhi, February 14
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday, alleging Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to “influence” the Assembly elections in Tripura.
Reiterating the accusations made by Jitendra Choudhury, Secretary of Tripura State Committee of CPM, in a separate letter sent to the CEC, Yechury raised the issue of Shah's alleged “secret meeting” with top election and police officials including the director general of police.
There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.
“This is a very serious issue which concerns the conduct of the Union Home Minister in trying to directly influence the conduct of elections for the Tripura Assembly. You will recall that in our meeting with the full Election Commission last afternoon, we had expressed our apprehensions about such a possibility involving the Union Home Minister. You had assured us that the Election Commission is fully geared to meet all eventualities in ensuring a free and fair election,” Yechury said in his letter.
He said that this development which has been reported in the media has taken place despite that assurance. “We urge you to initiate urgent action to undo the impact which is clearly a violation of the model code of conduct,” he said.
Choudhury, in his letter, has attached a news report about the alleged meeting.
