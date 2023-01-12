Credible global voices trust our growth story, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said global organisations were showing faith in India’s growth story, which was exemplified by the IMF when it said it saw India as a relative bright spot in the global economy. He said the World Bank also observed that India was in a better position to deal with global headwinds than many other countries.

Confidence in India Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India. Global investors also share the same optimism. Narendra Modi, PM

The Prime Minister credited India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals for this trust and mentioned an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, which has forecast that India will be among the fastest-growing economies in the G20. Morgan Stanley, the PM said, says India was moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the next four to five years.

Addressing the Global Investors’ Summit in Indore virtually, he said the CEO of McKinsey had declared that not just the present decade, but the century itself belonged to India. The PM referred to a survey by an international bank, which found that majority of the investors preferred India as their investment destination. “Today, India is receiving record-breaking FDI. Even your presence among us reflects this sentiment,” observed the PM.

The PM gave examples of reforms related to recapitalisation and governance in the banking sector, creating a modern resolution framework like IBC, creating a system like one nation, one tax in the form of GST, making corporate tax globally competitive and exempting sovereign wealth funds and pension funds from tax.

#narendra modi