Credit war over cheetah relocation

New Delhi, September 17
The arrival of cheetahs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that “no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them over the past seven decades” led to heated exchanges between political rivals, with the Congress reminding the ruling BJP that ‘Project Cheetah’ was prepared under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.
Previous govts didn't do enough
Even though cheetahs became extinct in India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them over the past seven decades. Narendra Modi, PM
PM’s tamasha unwarranted
The tamasha orchestrated by the PM today is unwarranted and is yet another diversion from pressing national issues and the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Jairam Ramesh, Cong leader
“Even though cheetahs became extinct in India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them over the past seven decades,” he said.
Countering PM Modi’s claims, the Congress said ‘Project Cheetah’ was prepared in 2008-09 and approved by the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The PM hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance.” — TNS
PROJECT CHEETAH
- Seven decades after they became extinct in India, cheetahs arrived in the country from Namibia
- They were released by PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park
- The PM operated a lever from a high dais and the sliding door of the special cage below opened
- The first of the cheetahs stepped into the special enclosure as the PM took pictures
- After a month in quarantine, the 8 cheetahs — five female and three male — will be moved to an acclimatisation enclosure in the park before being released into the wild
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets
Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal
Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll
People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...