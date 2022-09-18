Credit war over cheetah relocation

New Delhi, September 17

The arrival of cheetahs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that “no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them over the past seven decades” led to heated exchanges between political rivals, with the Congress reminding the ruling BJP that ‘Project Cheetah’ was prepared under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Previous govts didn't do enough Even though cheetahs became extinct in India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them over the past seven decades. Narendra Modi, PM PM’s tamasha unwarranted The tamasha orchestrated by the PM today is unwarranted and is yet another diversion from pressing national issues and the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Jairam Ramesh, Cong leader

“Even though cheetahs became extinct in India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them over the past seven decades,” he said.

Countering PM Modi’s claims, the Congress said ‘Project Cheetah’ was prepared in 2008-09 and approved by the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The PM hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance.” — TNS

PROJECT CHEETAH