Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Chandigarh, December 30
India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.
The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed.
Wishing a speedy recovery for Rishabh Pant, Come back soon.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2022
Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.
"He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment," the source said.
Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.
He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh.
with PTI inputs
