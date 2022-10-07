Criminal arrested after shootout in Noida Filmcity

PTI

Noida, October 7

A criminal wanted in several cases was arrested on Friday after an encounter with police in Noida Filmcity, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said Danish (27) alias Sayar alias Cheeta had over 20 FIRs lodged against him for loot at various police stations in Delhi-NCR.

Danish, a shooter of the Chhenu gang, was also wanted in two cases in Noida's Sector 20 police station.

"A police check post was set up near Brahmaputra Market here on Friday morning and Danish was intercepted. However, he fled the spot. Nearby police posts were alerted," Dwivedi said.

"Teams from Brahmaputra Market police post, Atta and Sector 18 posts chased him, leading them to Filmcity in Sector 16-A where a gunfight ensued near the power house."

Danish opened fire on the police teams in order to escape but he was injured in retaliatory firing, Dwivedi added.

A pistol and some ammunition were seized from Danish, who has been taken to hospital after he took a bullet in the leg, he said.

"The police have also launched a combing operation to track his associate who was with him in the morning but escaped. He will also be held soon," the officer said.

Further legal proceedings are under way, he added.