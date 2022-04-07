Criminal procedure Bill cleared, Amit Shah vows exemption for political detainees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Parliament on Wednesday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which enables investigating officers to collect the biometric details of prisoners.

Replying to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill was part of an effort to create a conducive ecosystem to make the criminal justice system more efficacious.

Assurance in Rajya Sabha Biometric data of political detainees will not be collected. Brain mapping, polygraph test will be excluded too. —Amit Shah, Home Minister

The Bill was passed with voice vote, as earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. It replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920. The motion moved by the Opposition to refer the Bill to a select committee, which was put to vote by division, was defeated with 97 members voting against it and 59 in its favour.

Shah assured that biometric data of political detainees would not be collected, if detained during participation in any agitation, and the proposed law would exclude brain mapping and polygraph test from its ambit.

Allaying apprehension of Opposition MPs of possible misuse of the Bill against opponents and critics of the government, Shah said the Bill was meant to check crime, identify criminals speedily and save the time and cost of litigation by harnessing technology and forensic sciences. —

