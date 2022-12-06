Cross-border terror a concern: EAM rules out talks with Pak

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 5

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has strongly defended India’s import of crude oil from Russia and noted that the European Union has imported more fossil fuel from Moscow than the next 10 largest countries combined from February to November.

At a media briefing after talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock here on Monday, Jaishankar said: “India’s position on the Ukraine issue is clear. This is not an era of war and the conflict should be resolved through dialogue.”

India, however, can’t have talks with Pakistan when there is cross-border terrorism, said Jaishankar. “Regarding Pakistan, I spent some time with the minister outlining the nature of our ties and the challenge of cross-border terrorism, and essentially the fact that we engage Pakistan bilaterally on whatever outstanding issues,” he observed, adding there was an understanding from the German side in this regard.

Baerbock refrained from reiterating her observations on a possible role by the UN to resolve the Kashmir issue made during a joint press conference in October with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The German Foreign Minister is here on a two-day visit to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

“There is no doubt that India will have a decisive influence on shaping the international order in the 21st century,” she said while describing China as “a partner in global challenges, a competitor and increasingly as a systemic rival as well”, adding that “we now know what happens when a country becomes too dependent on another that doesn’t share the same values”.

On Russia, Jaishankar said India had given a list of exportable Indian products to Moscow to balance bilateral trade that was now tilted towards Moscow. Discussions on expanding trade have been underway, he said while stating that “we will see where there is a demand and supply and there is a fit. I think a large part of it would be determined by the market.... you know I don’t think people should read anything more into it”.

India, Germany ink mobility pact

India and Germany on Monday inked a mobility partnership pact, which will make it easier for people to study, research and work in each other’s country. The EAM, S Jaishankar, said there was a “strong signal for a more contemporary bilateral partnership”.