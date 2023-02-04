CRPF ASI shoots himself dead at IB director's residence in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, February 4

A 53-year-old CRPF assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a guard post at the Intelligence Bureau director's residence here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at around 4pm, they said.

Rajbir Singh was deployed at the guard post at the residence of the Intelligence Bureau director, according to a senior police officer.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday, following which the body would be handed over to his family, police said.