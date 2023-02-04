CRPF ASI shoots himself dead at IB director's residence in Delhi

New Delhi, February 4
A 53-year-old CRPF assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a guard post at the Intelligence Bureau director's residence here, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday at around 4pm, they said.
Rajbir Singh was deployed at the guard post at the residence of the Intelligence Bureau director, according to a senior police officer.
The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday, following which the body would be handed over to his family, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...