CRPF commando killed in Naxal attack

PTI

Raipur, November 29

A commando of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was killed on Tuesday when Naxalites opened fire near a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm between Dabbakonta and Pentapad villages under Chintagufa police station limits where the CRPF had set up a camp recently.