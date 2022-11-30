CRPF commando killed in Naxal attack

Raipur, November 29
A commando of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was killed on Tuesday when Naxalites opened fire near a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the police said.
The incident took place around 5 pm between Dabbakonta and Pentapad villages under Chintagufa police station limits where the CRPF had set up a camp recently.
