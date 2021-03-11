CRPF recruitment norms for Chhattisgarh tribals relaxed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

The Union Cabinet today gave its nod to a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to relax the minimum educational qualification norm to recruit native tribal youths from interior areas of Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma in Chhattisgarh as constables in the CRPF.

According to an official statement, the relaxation has been given to requisite minimum educational qualification from Class X pass to Class VIII pass for the recruitment of 400 candidates as constable (general duty) in the CRPF from three districts of south Chhattisgarh.