Cryogenic engine facility opened at HAL unit in Bengaluru

New Delhi, September 27
India will now make cryogenic engines known for providing the high thrust needed to launch satellites into space.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru. “HAL has contributed immensely to India’s self- reliance in defence. It is the force behind the forces,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it
US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...
AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip
May be dropped if found guilty
Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote
Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...