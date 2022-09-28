Cryogenic engine facility opened at HAL unit in Bengaluru

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

India will now make cryogenic engines known for providing the high thrust needed to launch satellites into space.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru. “HAL has contributed immensely to India’s self- reliance in defence. It is the force behind the forces,” she said.