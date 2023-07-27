Crypto-fraudsters raided, Rs 1 crore seized

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The CBI said it has conducted searches at various locations here on the premises of the accused in an ongoing investigation related to a crypto fraud case. The accused are Delhi-based Ashish Bhambhani and Sahil Pal. The CBI said a case was filed on May 11 against the two accused. Cash amounting to Rs 1 crore was seized from the premises of accused Sahil Pal. TNS

India-Australia defence policy talks held

New Delhi: The eighth India-Australia Defence Policy Talks were held at Canberra in Australia on July 24 and 25. The defence policy talks were co-chaired by Special Secretary in Ministry of Defence Nivedita Shukla Verma and Acting Deputy Secretary in Department of Defence, Australia, Steven Moore. The Indian side highlighted the potential of the Indian defence industry.

