CUET-PG result to be declared on Monday at 4 pm: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

New Delhi, September 25
The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced on Monday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," he tweeted.
The University Grants Commission on Sunday wrote to vice chancellors of universities opting for CUET to start the admission process.
"You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," it said.
Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates — just over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female — had registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 pc attendance.
Among the universities, BHU (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh applications.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign
Development suggested a worsening power struggle between Geh...
5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident
Accident occurred on Aut-Luhri highway at Ghiyaghi under Ban...
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
3rd T20I: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar set up series-clinching win over Australia
Kohli (63 off 48 balls) and Suryakumar (69 off 36 balls) sha...
Mukul Rohatgi declines offer of appointment as Attorney General
It was earlier reported that Rohatgi would don the mantle of...