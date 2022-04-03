Curfew imposed after communal clashes in Rajasthan

PTI

Jaipur, April 2

Communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan’s Karauli on Saturday evening after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally to celebrate the Hindu new year, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew, suspend the Internet and deploy 600 police personnel.

At least 24 persons were injured in the violence, ADGP ( Law & Order) Hawa Singh Ghumariya said. The rally to mark Nav Samvatsar was reportedly pelted with stones as it passed through a Muslim-dominated area. The violence escalated and some shops and a bike were burnt.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and CM Ashok Gehlot spoke to DGP ML Lather.

Gehlot said Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh and other communities must play a constructive role in building an environment of peace in the state. BJP state president Satish Poonia held the Congress government responsible for the incident.

“The Congress’ appeasement policy is responsible for it. It was a planned attack,” Poonia alleged. Former CM Vasundhara Raje condemned the inciden. —